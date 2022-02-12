Robert Pattinson’s ‘Twilight’ Audition Was a Success Thanks to One Drug

Robert Pattinson’s ‘Twilight’ Audition Was Saved By One Drug

To say Twilight altered Robert Pattinson’s life is an understatement.

Prior to playing the lovesick vampire, he had other exciting acting roles (e.g.

He had his heart set on a career in music (much like Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter).

Pattinson’s future as an actor would be sealed if he were cast as Edward Cullen.

Pattinson became one of the world’s most famous actors after starring in Twilight and its four sequels.

It also gave him a lot of control over the course of his career.

Because of the millions of dollars he made from the film franchise, The Lighthouse actor has been able to be very picky about the projects he takes on.

Of course, if Pattinson hadn’t nailed his audition, another actor could have easily been cast in the role of Edward.

But how did he manage to do it?

Robert Pattinson had a string of bad luck with auditions prior to Twilight.

The actor was prone to allowing his nerves to get the better of him and psyching himself out of giving his best performance.

In an interview with GQ, the New Moon actress discussed her fear of auditioning for roles.

Pattinson admitted, “I’d started to develop this absolute terror of auditions, which I’m sure a lot of actors have.”

“And I could be really excited about something, and then on the day of the audition, my confidence would completely crumble.”

“It was the same thing the morning of my Twilight audition.”

So how did Pattinson do so well in his Twilight audition despite his lack of confidence? He used drugs to help him cope with his anxiety.

He was sharing a couch with his agent at the time.

When he emailed her about his nerves, she advised him to take a valium to help him relax.

Pattinson did, and he began to feel better almost immediately.

Pattinson recalled, “I’d never taken a Valium before.”

“I just remember feeling so glorious in the back of the taxi with the window open and just being like, ‘Wow, this is what I’ve been missing,'” Pattinson said.

