Robin Roberts of GMA is married or not.

Is Robin Roberts from GMA married?

ROBIN ROBERTS is an American television personality, author, and long-time co-host of ABC’s Good Morning America.

As of 2021, she has been a host on Good Morning America for 16 years.

Roberts is a veteran journalist and author who currently works as a correspondent for Good Morning America.

Roberts, who was born in Alabama but raised in Mississippi, is 61 years old.

In 1983, she graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a degree in communications and began a career in sports journalism.

Roberts spent 15 years as the host of ESPN’s flagship show SportsCenter.

She joined ABC in 2005 after leaving ESPN for GMA.

In 2012, Roberts took a leave of absence from GMA to receive treatment for a rare blood disorder she developed as a result of the chemotherapy she had received five years prior for breast cancer.

From July 19th to July 23rd, 2021, Roberts served as a guest host on Jeopardy!

Fans of Jeopardy! slammed George Stephanopoulos when he took over the show before Robin.

Many fans took to Twitter to threaten to boycott the show until Robin took over.

The Year: 2021 will premiere on ABC on December 17, 2021, with Roberts hosting.

The two-hour special will focus on the most significant events of 2021.

It will air on ABC from 9-11 p.m. ESTPST and will be available the next day on Hulu.

Roberts has been married to Amber Laign for over 15 years, but it does not appear that they have married.

On July 26, 2021, they will mark the 16th anniversary of their partnership.

According to CNN, Roberts and Laign were introduced by mutual friends.

Roberts wrote to Laign on Instagram this summer, “15 years ago, I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel…twice.”

“Your grace drew my attention right away, and the relaxed atmosphere carried over into dinner.”

“I couldn’t believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other’s lives while sipping lychee and apple martinis,” Roberts continued.

“You left the next day for Tahiti, and during our time apart, I developed this feeling inside of me that is still very present today… butterflies.”

Laign is “very, very supportive and she’s been right there beside me every step of the way,” Roberts told Ellen DeGeneres in 2014.

Roberts announced her sexual orientation in a Facebook post in December 2013 and on GMA in January 2014.

“I am thankful for my entire family, as well as my extended period of time…”

Latest News from Infosurhoy.