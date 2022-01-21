Robin Roberts Says She Tested Positive for COVID-19 and Has ‘Mild’ Symptoms

Robin Roberts admits she tested positive for COVID-19 and claims her symptoms are’mild.’

Concerns about Robin Roberts’ absence from Good Morning America have been addressed by the actress.

On Thursday, the well-known journalist revealed that she has the coronavirus.

“I appreciate the concern about my absence this week on @GMA,” Roberts tweeted Thursday evening. “Unfortunately, I tested positive for Covid.”

“I’m grateful my symptoms have been mild, and I’m doing well,” the veteran GMA anchor added.

I’m looking forward to getting back as soon as possible.”

Thank you for your concern about my absence from @GMA this week. Unfortunately, I tested positive for Covid.

I’m thankful for my mild symptoms and that I’m doing well.

I’m looking forward to getting back as soon as possible.

Happy FridayEve (hashtag)ThankfulThursday (hashtag)ThankfulThursday (hashtag)ThankfulThursday (hashtag)ThankfulThursday (

Roberts is the latest morning TV news anchor to test positive for COVID-19, coming just over a week after Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb both revealed they’d tested positive for the virus and missed episodes of their shows.

Since the beginning of the year, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, and Seth Meyers have all revealed their COVID-19 diagnoses.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Robin Roberts Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19, Says Symptoms Are ‘Mild’