Robyn Admits There Is Competition Between the Wives on ‘Sister Wives’

On the December 19 episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown, Kody Brown’s fourth wife, admits that she and her sister wives have ‘competition.’

She believes it will also affect their children.

Christine revealed to Ysabel before she traveled to New Jersey for her back surgery that the procedure to straighten Ysabel’s spine could cause her to grow two to three inches.

Kody was taken aback by the fact that his daughter could grow to be taller than him.

Ysabel’s major spine surgery went well on Sister Wives’ December 19 episode, and Christine and her family returned home.

Christine and Ysabel haven’t seen the rest of their family in weeks.

They provide an update on how Ysabel is recovering from her surgery.

She shows the scar that the doctor made in order to operate on her to the other sisters’ wives.

Christine then reveals that she is still shorter than Kody, as Ysabel only grew one inch instead of the two to three inches expected.

“What’s your height now?” Kody inquires of Ysabel, who responds that she is 5’11”.

“No,” Kody says, “because you weren’t taller than me before, but now you would be.” The scene then cuts to Robyn in a confessional discussing the family’s competitiveness.

“This strange thing happens,” she explains.

I have the impression that many of the children and their mothers are competitive.

I’m not sure if it’s because of polygamy or because the family has been instilled with a competitive spirit.

I’m not a big fan.

One of the competitive points is height.

But this crazy family has a million members.”

Many Sister Wives fans believed Robyn’s mention of family rivalry was revealing of the Brown family dynamic, particularly among the sister wives.

“That comment Robyn made about the competition among the wives’ kids about various things with that b— face of hers was actually very revealing to me,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“Maybe I’m reading too much into it, but I bet the reason she doesn’t like the ‘competition’ is because it makes her and her kids look bad,” the fan continued, before concluding, “If any of this ‘competition’ made her and her kids look good.”

I’m willing to bet she wouldn’t mind as much.”

Another admirer…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.