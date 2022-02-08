Robyn believes Kody and Christine are ‘technically’ married until Church officials grant a divorce.

Robyn believes Kody and Christine are ‘technically’ married until church officials grant them a divorce.

Robyn Brown doesn’t believe her husband, Kody Brown, and his third wife, Christine Brown, are divorced in part two of the Sister WivesOne-on-One reunion.

She believes they should spiritually divorce through the church.

Sukanya Krishnan, the reunion’s host, asked Robyn about Christine and Kody’s divorce during the second half of the show.

“I adore Christine,” she declares.

And I’ve always wished for a strong bond between her and Kody.

“I understand that she feels like she doesn’t have any other options,” she explains, “but I wish she had decided to keep trying.”

“Where are we with Kody and Christine?” the host inquires. Robyn responds, “Well, Christine says they’re divorced.”

“In my mind, they aren’t,” she explains, “because their marriage was performed by our church officials.”

They haven’t even been granted a divorce.

But, I’m not sure.”

Due to their religious beliefs, the Brown family has decided to practice polygamy, or “plural marriage.”

They are members of the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB), a Mormon fundamentalist group that promotes polygamy, also known as “celestial marriage.”

Only marriages performed in a Mormon temple are recognized by the AUB.

They must also have “the priesthood” and be “sealed for eternity” by a male church elder.

AUB members believe that marriage is an eternal commitment that they will carry with them into the afterlife, according to church doctrine.

So, how does the AUB handle divorce?

Christine and Kody’s marriage is not legally binding because it was performed in a “spiritual” ceremony by church officials.

The officials must, however, “unseal” the union, as required by divorce laws.

“If it’s a marriage like mine and Kody’s, where it’s just a spiritual marriage, then they release you spiritually,” Christine explained the AUB’s divorce process.

“And then you go through them,” says the narrator.

Christine has already stated that she is not interested in going through the Mormon temple to divorce Kody.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s just between me and God,” she said.

“Polygamous women can leave our church,” she told the reunion host.

They are not enslaved.

They are free to leave if they so desire.

And if it doesn’t work, they can get a release.”

Christine isn’t a member anymore, so…

