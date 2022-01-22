Robyn Brown of Sister Wives panics as she and Kody are exposed to Covid despite strict rules and a ‘pray family is okay’ mentality.

Despite their strict rules, Robyn Brown and Kody Brown of SISTER Wives have been exposed to Covid, and they “pray that their family is doing okay.”

The TLC Network has released a sneak peek from Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives.

“A major concern for Kody and Robyn has been realized,” the caption read.

“The nanny had a positive test.”

Robyn, 43, mentioned a birthday party for Ariella Mae, six, during the nearly three-minute video.

“I had gotten a call from our child care provider,” Ariella revealed, despite her excitement to celebrate her birthday.

My children’s nanny and tutor.

“She informed me that her husband had tested positive for COVID.”

“It’s really scary,” Robyn said as she looked into the camera.

The TV star added, “Perhaps getting together is too much of a risk,” because she felt her husband had been validated.

“I’m just praying that we’re okay,” she said.

Due to the pandemic, Kody, 52, had previously established strict rules.

A two-week quarantine after traveling or having visitors was included in the multi-page list of restrictions, which included wiping down groceries and mail with Lysol wipes.

Kody’s demands also strained his relationships with his three wives and three children.

He even threatened to “evict” two of his sons for supposedly breaking the rules.

The Sister Wives star was recently upset with his wives Christine, 49, and Janelle, 52, because they wanted to spend Thanksgiving with their children in Utah rather than with their family.

They couldn’t spend Thanksgiving together because they were breaking the family’s “strict Covid rules.”

“Christine and Janelle’s households…they aren’t able to follow those rules,” Robyn said.

“Are they unable to? Or do they choose not to?” Aurora responded.

“I don’t know what’s really going on,” Robyn continued.

I’m aware that Gabe has a girlfriend and a social life, and that her children will accompany her to Utah for Thanksgiving at her sister’s house.”

Kody and Robyn were recently photographed at dinner at the Mariposa restaurant in Arizona, which was re-shared on Reddit by a Twitter user.

The couple appeared to be drinking alcohol and conversing at the same time.

“Look who I saw out to dinner in Sedona last night…” tweeted the user.

“They were very snuggly and lovey…I briefly talked to them to say I was a fan and they looked at me like I was an idiot,” the user continued in the comments section.

