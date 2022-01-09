Robyn Brown of Sister Wives slams her and husband Kody’s wives Christine and Janelle for spending the holidays with their children instead of her.

Robyn Brown of Sister Wives slams Christine and Janelle for spending the holidays with their children instead of her and husband Kody.

Robyn sat down with their children in a trailer for the new episode airing tonight to explain why the family will not be together this year due to the “strict family Covid rules.”

Christine and Janelle had planned to spend Thanksgiving with their children in Utah instead of with their family, according to Robyn, Kody’s fourth wife, who said she was “frustrated, sad, and hurt.”

She sat down with her five children and told them that Christine and Janelle were breaking the family’s “strict Covid rules” by traveling for the holidays and wouldn’t be able to spend Thanksgiving with them.

“Christine and Janelle’s households aren’t able to follow those rules,” Robyn explained.

“They’re not able to, or they’re choosing not to?” Robyn’s daughter, Aurora, responded.

“I don’t know what’s really going on,” the mother of five admitted.

I’m aware that Gabe has a girlfriend and a social life, and that her children will accompany her to Utah for Thanksgiving at her sister’s house.”

“Janelle is?” Aurora asked, paused, and then said, “Okay, then.”

“I’m just worried about how it’ll make [my kids]feel,” Robyn said in a confessional. “I’m just worried about how it’ll make them not want to be around the family because they don’t want to be around us.”

“Christine has decided to go back to Utah and have Thanksgiving there,” Robyn said, returning to her children.

“They’re the ones who are always pushing for the family to get together, and then we finally have common ground on what we need to do, and they’re like,’screw it?'” Aurora continued.

“I wanted to say, ‘No, that’s not true,’ because there is truth in what Aurora is saying,” Robyn said again in her confessional.

“I’m not going to tell her the truth.”

“I think Christine wants to get together,” Robyn said to Aurora, “but she just decided she’d rather go to Utah.”

“Yeah, it’s very natural for a mom to want to go see her kids who have moved out,” Robyn said in the confessional.

In a plural family, you can’t really do that.

“Where is Kody supposed to go? Janelle wants to go to this kid’s house, Christine wants to go to this kid’s house, Meri wants to go to Mariah’s house; it’ll be the same thing even when my kids are grown and out of the house.”

“As a plural family, you have to do things differently,” Robyn concluded.

