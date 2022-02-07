Robyn Brown’s ‘Sister Wives’: ‘It’s Been Really Painful’ Robyn Brown’s ‘Sister Wives’: ‘It’s Been Really Painful’ Robyn Brown’s ‘Sister Wives’: ‘It’s Been Really Painful’ Robyn Brown’s ‘Sister Wives’: ‘I

Robyn Brown, star of Sister Wives, sobbed over her tumultuous relationship with fellow wives Meri, Christine, and Janelle.

During the second installment of the “Tell-All” episodes, the reality television star revealed her innermost feelings.

Even after nearly 12 years of marriage, Robyn admits she still has trouble fitting in with the polygamist clan.

“It’s been really painful,” she said of the Brown family’s strained relationships.

In 2010, the Brown family welcomed the last of Kody’s wives.

Kody and she were united in a spiritual marriage.

Kody already had three wives when she joined the clan.

Meri, Kody’s first wife, was legally married in April.

Kody was 21 and Meri was 19 when they met on July 21, 1990.

In October, the two met for the first time.

1989, and they were married in December of that year.

The year is 1989.

Janelle and Kody married spiritually in January.

17th of March, 1993

It was also Kody’s 24th birthday on that day.

Janelle was 23 years old when she died.

Christine was 21 years old and Kody was 25 years old when they married spiritually in March.

25th of April, 1994.

On May 22, 2010, Robyn and Kody exchanged spiritual vows.

Robyn was 31 and Kody was 41 years old at the time.

Meri, Kody’s first wife, asked if they could divorce and legally adopt Robyn’s children just four years later.

On December 11, 2014, she and Kody legally married.

Sukanya Krishnan, host of “Tell-All,” said the fourth of Kody’s wives struggled to find her place in the large Brown family.

This has been a problem for her throughout her marriage to Kody.

“It’s been incredibly difficult for me.”

“It’s been excruciating,” Robyn said.

The mother of five also revealed that she believes she is a target for her husband’s clan decisions, such as his strict coronavirus (COVID-19) rules and their impact on the group.

As the family was torn apart by Kody’s rules and his lack of interaction with his wives and children in the latter half of the season, Robyn voiced her dissatisfaction.

“There have been a lot of dangerous spaces.”

All I want is for people to see me for who I am.

“I want them to see how much I care about this family,” Robyn stated.

“I’ve promised them that I’ll be there for them.”

I’d go to any length for them; I adore them and want to maintain our relationship.”

Christine Brown spoke about the difficulties of blending the families over the years in a separate interview.

“At…,” she says.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.