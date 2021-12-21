Robyn, Kody Brown’s ‘favorite’ on Sister Wives, has been slammed for hiring a nanny while his other wives are left to raise their children alone.

Robyn, Kody Brown’s ‘favorite’ on Sister Wives, was slammed for hiring a nanny while his other wives had to raise their children alone.

In a teaser for next week’s episode of the TLC show, Robyn, 43, revealed that she has hired a nanny for her children.

The most recent episode of Sister Wives ended with a teaser for the upcoming episode, which showed Kody’s wife Christine, 49, learning that Robyn has a nanny for her children.

Christine inquired in the video why Robyn is allowed to have a nanny in her home during the coronavirus pandemic, but her own daughter Ysabel is not allowed to spend time with her siblings.

“You have a nanny over,” she said to Kody, 52.

She’s always there.

“I’m not sure why Ysabel isn’t allowed to come over and hang out with us.”

“She’s a wreck.”

Christine was also curious about the nanny’s job duties, given that Robyn is the only one of Kody’s wives who does not work and appears to never leave the house.

In the next episode, viewers will learn more about Robyn’s nanny and whether or not she really needs one.

Some fans, however, couldn’t wait until next week to slam the reality star, and instead took to Twitter to do so.

“Robyn has a nanny?? Lmao what?!?! With only two younger children, no job, a husband there full time, three older children in the house, NO JOB?! WTH lol omg,” one fan wrote.

“Robyn has a nanny…? A freakin nanny? Yet @MeriBrown1 can’t come over (riddle me that nonsense), and Kody couldn’t go away for a few weeks to be with HIS DAUGHTER?!?! Drop the go flag, because it’s ALL on Robyn and this s**t is gonna hit the fan,” one person wrote.

Others praised Christine for questioning why Robyn requires a nanny on Reddit.

“You tell ’em Christine!!!” one fan wrote alongside a gif of Christine wondering why Robyn is allowed to hire child care.

While many fans agreed that Christine had every right to be upset, others used the Reddit thread to rip Robyn.

“Robyn seriously has to be the laziest mother in the entire world,” one person wrote.

And the most egotistical sister-in-law.

“Robyn doesn’t even have any small children any longer.”

What does the Nanny do, and what does Robyn do?”

Others agreed that Christine has a right to know about the nanny because “she is helping pay for the nanny,” as one person put it.

Kody has three wives: Meri, 50, and Janelle, 52, in addition to Robyn and Christine.

Kody and his four wives have a total of 18 children, and Robyn also has children from her previous marriages.

