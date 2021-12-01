Robyn’s Controlling the Family Through COVID-19 Rules: Janelle’s Son Gabe Calls Out Robyn on ‘Sister Wives’

‘Sister Wives’: Janelle’s Son Gabe Calls Out Robyn for Using COVID-19 Rules to Control the Family

On the November 28 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown’s son, Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Brown, shared his feelings about the family’s coronavirus (COVID-19) rules with his mother.

He’s perplexed as to who is behind the stringent rules that are tearing the family apart.

He inquires of his mother as to whether his father, Kody Brown, is in charge or if Robyn is.

He inquires of Janelle if family separation has anything to do with avoiding coronavirus infection.

Janelle tells her son, Gabe, that he will have to live in an apartment separate from the house during the November 28 episode of Sister Wives.

He won’t be able to come into the house any longer because he’s going to college and visiting his girlfriend, she said.

Robyn had been the most outspoken of the sister wives when it came to the coronavirus social distancing guidelines.

She wants her sister wives to follow the same rules, which include not leaving the house and not interacting with anyone outside the family.

Gabe was told by Janelle that he needed to confine himself to his apartment until further notice.

“Your dad is way more careful,” Janelle tells Gabe, “and I’m just trying to make sure he feels comfortable still coming here.”

Gabe expressed his dissatisfaction with his family’s rules by saying, “And that we’re protecting everyone in the family.”

“I’m pissed,” he says in the confessional.

I believe we should all aspire to be like this.

I’m not sure why we’re all being held separately for questioning.”

“So, theoretically, the only way to see dad is to catch COVID,” he says, adding, “Don’t get me wrong; I still believe we should be safe.”

But if I get it and then recover, does that change the game?

Then it was never about the coronavirus to begin with.”

Janelle admits to him that she has given up trying to come up with rules that work for both her children and Kody.

She claims it’s not worth the “damage to the relationships,” but Gabe believes that not seeing each other is more damaging.

“So, is it Robyn or is it dad?” Gabe asks. Janelle pauses for a moment before responding, “I think it’s dad.” She tells Gabe, “He’s an independent decision maker.” But…

