Rod Wave Apologizes to Fans After Social Media Shutdown Created Panic

After scaring fans with a social media shutdown, Rod Wave apologizes to fans.

Fans were concerned after Rod Wave released a new song called “Nirvana” on Saturday.

Some interpreted the song as a suicide note, prompting Wave to temporarily suspend his social media accounts.

Late Saturday, he took to Instagram to apologize for frightening fans and reassure them that he is fine.

He also accused blogs of “twisting up s-” by claiming that his new song was a “suicide letter.”

“I’m super goood…Happy asf working on my new album…love y’all fasho doe dat was definitely a [suicide]prevention song,” the 23-year-old rapper said in an Instagram Story post late Saturday, according to XXL.

Wave then went on an Instagram Live session, where he admitted that “Nirvana” was about suicide, but he was enraged that people took it literally.

“Why the f- would people just take that shit and say it was my suicide letter?” he wondered.

“That’s not how it works.”

Suicide letters don’t work like that.

“You don’t go to a studio and record suicide letters, bro,” the “Tombstone” rapper explained.

“Like, what are all the blogs and s- posting about Rod posting a suicide letter? That’s not true,” he said, according to Complex.

“Nirvana’s” lyrics, especially in the beginning, seemed to read like a suicide note.

“If you’re hearing this, it’s too late,” Wave rhymed in the song. “I’ve been writin’ this since Tuesday, today Friday, that means tomorrow’s doomsday.”

“I tried to fight the pain, but it ate me aliveSad to say I lost a battle, against my mindYou should be happy for me homie, no more sufferingWe all have a day, I guess we’ll see each other thenI hope that heaven is real and one day we can reuniteAnd don’t be crying for me, I lived a wonderful life.”

Wave, on the other hand, claimed that fans only got a “snippet” of the song.

According to Wave, “Nirvana” is “definitely a suicide [prevention]song.”

He also slammed critics who claimed he released the song and temporarily locked his social media accounts for the sake of attracting attention.

Rodarius Marcell Green

"Heart on Ice," "Pray 4 Love," "Girl of My Dreams," "Freestyle," "Tombstone," and "By Your Side" are some of his hit singles.

