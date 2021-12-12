Rod Wave’s song Nirvana contains troubling lyrics about suicide, but the rapper assures fans that he is safe.

Following the release of his new song Nirvana, rapper Rod Wave alarmed fans with troubling lyrics about suicide, but the star assures fans that he is safe.

Rod gave fans a scare when he released Nirvana, a new troubling song that alluded to suicide, and then deleted all of his social media accounts.

Rod deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts after Nirvana’s release.

The lyrics in the song allude to him killing himself and battling depression.

“If you’re hearing this, it’s too late I’ve been writin’ this since Tuesday, today Friday that means tomorrow’s doomsday Tried to fight the pain but it ate me alive Sad to say I lost a battle against my mind You should be happy for me homie, no more sufferin’ We all got a day I guess we’ll see each other then I hope that heaven’s real and one day we can reunite And don’t be crying for me I

The fact that he referred to today, Saturday, as “doomsday” was the most concerning part for fans.

Rod vanished from social media after the song was released, and fans feared the worst.

“If you’re a true Rod Wave fan, just take a minute and say a prayer for him,” one fan tweeted, according to HotNewHipHop.

“Rod Wave deactivated all of his social media accounts, then dropped a song saying he’s about to commit suicide,” another user wrote.

“I really hope he doesn’t do it, because it’s mfs like him who have kept me and probably a lot of other people from going.”

“Dawg, please tell me Rod Wave is good after that song,” a third wrote, while a fourth wrote, “I’m actually worried for this man.”

“Nirvana by Rod Wave is f***ing deep… mental health is no joke,” said a fifth.

I hope Rod Wave is doing well and getting the help he requires.”

“Sorry for da scare,” the rapper wrote on Instagram after reactivating his account to assure his fans that he was fine.

I’m fantastic…

“I’m having a good time working on my new album… love y’all fasho doe dat was definitely a prevention song.”

Rod stated that he intended for the song to serve as a suicide prevention tool rather than to cause concern among fans.

He later deleted Nirvana after it elicited the opposite reaction that the artist had hoped for.

Rod released another song, By Your Side, and its music video on Instagram in November.

“…Know my music do certain s**t fa certain people,” he captioned the release.

“I’m going through my own lil mental s**t,” Rod continued, “so I fall back on occasion, but even after I leave…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.