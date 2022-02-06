Roddy Ricch’s Twitter account was deactivated for an unknown reason.

Roddy Ricch, the GRAMMY-winning rapper, has deactivated his social media accounts after leaking a snippet of an unreleased track.

Fans immediately expressed their displeasure and disappointment on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

The Compton rapper decided to share a snippet of his unreleased track, Out of My Mind, on Instagram on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

“I been low, I been highI been out of my body, out of my mindWhen you take my soul, take yo’ time,” the chorus sang.

The same fans who were ecstatic to hear his first release in years were also critical of the shared track.

“We don’t need this from God,” one user wrote.

“Don’t worry about it; I’m fine.”

“It ain’t terrible, but it needs work,” wrote another.

I despise it when an artist like him falters.”

“Guess I’m a flop now,” Ricch wrote on Instagram after the backlash.

“You’re nuts.”

There were, however, a few fans who backed him up and acknowledged his social media disappearance.

“I honestly don’t blame Roddy Ricch for quitting Twitter and Instagram,” one Twitter user said.

He completed a solid project that took years to complete, and with every move he made, people told him his project was mid- or trash-quality.

Stop bothering artists, family; if you don’t like a project, that’s fine; just move on.”

Another Twitter user commented, “A lot of artists take criticism hard, especially when they’ve been as praised as Roddy Ricch has been.”

“It’s difficult to go from people defending you against the industry’s biggest names to them slandering your name.

He deactivated his Twitter account as a result.”

Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., better known as Roddy Ricch, was born in Compton, California on October 22, 1998.

At the age of 16, Ricch began making beats.

In 2017, he released his first mixtape, Feed Tha Streets, and a year later, an EP called Be 4 Tha Fame, which featured the single “Die Young.”

Ricch’s second mixtape, Feed Tha Streets II, was released in 2018, and his debut album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, was released in 2019.

The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and went on to win the BET Award for Album of the Year.

Ricch has also been nominated for six Grammys and won one in 2019 for Best Rap Performance as a featured artist on Nipsey Hussle’s Racks in the Middle.

He’s known for collaborating with artists such as A Boogie wit da Hoodie, NLE Choppa, and DaBaby on songs.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ricch’s net worth is around (dollar)20 million.

He paid (dollar)5.6, according to reports…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.