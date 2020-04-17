Rodrguez Uribes urges the autonomous communities to work in the State Pact for Culture

The Minister of Culture, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, yesterday transferred to the directors of the autonomies the will to promote a State Pact for Culture in the face of the coronavirus crisis. Rodríguez Uribes was ready to lead, but asked to “write the letter among all.” The Minister considers that action will be required at all stages (“the present, the de-escalation or the reconstruction and the future consolidation”), and he has undertaken, at first, to “verify” that the general measures already taken on ERTOs, self-employed support and unemployment apply to the sector.

The Minister of Culture, Mariàngela Vilallonga, demanded a contingency fund or an urgent shock plan for the cultural sector transferred to the autonomous communities, to be managed by themselves, with funds coming from Europe and enough to favor creators, authors and freelance artists, entities and the business sector of culture, until the pre-crisis level of activity is restored, always respecting the competences that Catalonia has in the field. ” According to the Department, the Minister said that Catalonia has exclusive powers in the field of culture and said that the Government has already drawn up a Rescue Plan for the cultural sector.