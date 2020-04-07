Rodríguez Uribes holds more than 30 meetings with the world of culture

The Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, has held a round of meetings with more than 30 representatives from the world of culture: from the field of performing arts, cinema, music, books and union representatives from the sector . Tomorrow it will continue with the Fine Arts and Cultural Industries.

Today’s meeting, which has been defined by the minister as “satisfactory and productive” and in which he shared the sector’s concern, agreeing that it is in the most difficult phase of the crisis and, for the moment, the priority should be sanitary measures.

Rodríguez Uribes has conveyed to them on behalf of the Government of Spain the gratitude for their commitment –in representation of the world of Culture- in these moments so difficult and hard for everyone.

The Minister of Culture has promised to maintain a roundtable for dialogue and permanent work with the sector, which will meet with him periodically and with the general directorates of the Ministry on a regular basis, with the aim of knowing and evaluating the situations that It goes through the cultural industry at every moment.

In today’s meetings, Rodríguez Uribes has collected the assessment of the sectors on the implementation of the measures already approved by the Government, in relation to the ERTE, the liquidity provided by ICO guarantees or aid for cessation of activity and unemployment for freelancers and SMEs in the cultural sector.

“Leave no one behind”

Rodríguez Uribes has promised to continue paying attention to the operation and effectiveness of the measures, because “this Government wants to help the Culture sector and not leave anyone behind,” he said.

Within his area of ​​competence, the minister has informed of his decision not to cancel but to postpone the works, concerts or performances scheduled in the areas dependent on the Ministry, and to strengthen the PLATEA Program, which involves a stable programming network and the contracting of performing arts companies.

Linked to all cultural industries, but specifically with the Book, the minister has committed to launch awareness-raising measures to combat piracy and promote the legal consumption of cultural content.

Lastly, it has promised to request public and private television stations to increase the space dedicated to culture, Spanish and European cinema, and to lead the coordination of cultural policies with the autonomous communities, the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces and the European Union at the time of the revival of the culture sector.

Next meeting

Rodríguez Uribes has also informed the cultural representatives that on Wednesday, April 8, he will participate in an informal meeting with his European counterparts to defend that, in line with the article signed yesterday with the Ministers of Culture of Italy and Germany, « the response to the coronavirus crisis must be European ”.

Also on Monday it will do so with the culture advisers of the Autonomous Communities, Ceuta and Melilla and with the FEMP. The minister explained to the representatives with whom he spoke today that the ministry will lead the coordination with the autonomous communities, which maintain all their powers in the field of culture, and with the municipalities, of the necessary measures to support the sector.

Tomorrow the minister of culture will continue the round of telematic meetings, with the sector of Fine Arts and Cultural Industry and next week he will continue contacts with the other groups dependent on the Ministry of Culture and Sport. .