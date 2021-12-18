Rollins and Carisi Aren’t Taking Their Relationship ‘Lightly’ on ‘Law and Order: SVU’

Rollins and Carisi on ‘Law and Order: SVU’ Aren’t Taking Their Relationship ‘Lightly’

In Season 23, Law and Order: SVU finally brought Amanda Rollins and Dominick Carisi together.

Fans care deeply about their friendship.

Rollins and Carisi are also taking their romance seriously, according to series star Peter Scanavino.

Fans of Law and Order: SVU know how long a romance between Rollins and Carisi has been teased.

Many have been waiting years for the two to finally admit their feelings.

In the season 22 finale, a watershed moment occurred.

The two had an emotional moment and kissed while attending Finn’s (Ice-T) wedding.

With that one kiss, their years of friendship, trust, and love all came together.

Rollins and Carisi are now officially a couple in Season 23.

Although fans have mixed feelings about the romance, the majority of them agree that it has a significant impact on the characters’ overall story arcs.

Most fans hope Carisi and Rollins’ relationship lasts after waiting so long to see them together.

Fortunately, Scanavino claims that Rollins and Carisi are completely committed to each other.

“You know, I think [Carisi] is probably pretty secure in the relationship because I do think it’s not something they’re taking lightly,” the actor told TV Line recently.

“They’ve been able to maintain this.”

Scanavino also mentioned that because of their jobs, Carisi and Rollins must be honest about their feelings.

Even when things get tense during their shared cases, the two are comfortable enough with each other to talk it out.

“Given their two jobs,” Scanavino continued, “they have to be very forthright with it, express and talk to each other and communicate.”

“And I don’t think [Carisi] thinks it’s a delicate situation in terms of the emotions involved.”

[Though] given the circumstances, it may be tenuous.”

Many fans of Law and Order: SVU were ecstatic to see Rollins and Carisi share a historic kiss in the season 22 finale.

Scanvino told TV Line that he was just as surprised and excited when he first learned about the kiss through the script.

“I remember reading the script and then seeing ‘Rollins kisses Carisi’ at the end and thinking, ‘What?! Oh my God!'” he recalled.

“I immediately texted Kelli and said, ‘We kiss in the next episode,’ which is strange because Kelli and I are such good friends.

But there’s also this deserved payoff…

