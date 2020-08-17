Roman Kemp gets emotional as he urges anyone ‘struggling’ with their mental health to get help after Joe Lyons’ death

ROMAN Kemp made an emotional appeal for anyone “struggling” with their mental health to get help after he lost his close friend Joe Lyons.

Roman’s Capital FM producer pal died suddenly last week.

The 27-year-old appeared with his dad Martin on their weekly TV show, Martin and Roman’s Sunday Best, when he made the heartbreaking appeal.

Describing Joe as his “best friend”, Roman opened up about how hard his mate’s death had been.

“Before we can start with our usual show, you may have read that it’s been an incredibly hard week for me personally,” he said.

“I lost my best friend, and I was completely devastated. His family, his friends, me, my family, my mum and dad know him very well…and I really want to make sure that I use this time right now to say that if you are struggling, then please know that you can reach out.

“There is always someone that you can talk to. Your family, friends, colleagues, or anyone…anyone from the support charities that are out there.

“At ITV, there is the mental wellness initiative called Britain Get Talking which encourages all of us to reach out and talk to someone.

“So, for more information and help, please visit itv.com/britaingettalking.”

Joe’s cause of death has not been confirmed.

Earlier this week the star broke down in tears on his radio show when he announced his friend Joe had sadly passed away.

Roman then revealed he’d got the exact same tattoo on his leg that Joe had.

Sharing the first photo on his Instagram Story, he wrote: “Joe had this tattoo and I always used to say it was awful and looked like a pigeon.”

In the next photo, Roman is laying on a tattoo parlour bed, with the design on his leg, writing: “So I got it in the same spot…”

He then shared a side-by-side comparison of the two tattoos.

Roman choked up as he spoke about the death, saying: “We wanted to share some really sad news. I never thought I’d have to do this ever.

“Last Tuesday, very suddenly, we lost one of our best friends. Our producer Joe, he was a member of the Capital Breakfast family.

“We are trying to process this all together. We wanted to share this news with you.”

He continued: “Joe had worked for Global, the parent company, for nine years.

“He was the very first person I met when I walked through the door. I remember thinking he was a bit of a Del Boy.

“He was with me right from my very first show. He taught me everything I didn’t know about sitting in a radio studio without him.”

Opening up about their special friendship, Roman added: “He’s the person I’d sit here with and rinse constantly.

“He loved dogs. Obsessed with his daily step count. Never ironed his clothes. He loved his family so much. His dad Ivan, his mum Celia, his sister Lou.

“He did love his friends… his fans, he did have fans. The thing he loved most of all was doing this show, you listening.

“He was like a genius coming up with these ideas. He was driven by the reaction from you every day.”

Joe’s friend and Capital Breakfast presenter Vick Hope, shared her heartbreak on Monday morning as she paid tribute to Joe and said she hoped he was “at peace”.

Roman has presented on Capital FM since 2014, and last year appeared on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! finishing in third place.