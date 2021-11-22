Roman Reigns Shocks With A Rock Bottom At WWE Survivor Series 2021

Roman Reigns Shocks With A Rock Bottom Finish At WWE Survivor Series 2021

This year’s Survivor Series has featured Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson almost as much as Roman Reigns, the current “Tribal Chief,” but that didn’t stop the current Universal Champion from paying tribute to his cousin by doing his own Rock Bottom.

Despite the fact that neither Big E nor Roman Reigns were defending their championships, the superstars gave this match their all as the main event of Survivor Series 2021.

Many people are wondering who, if anyone, will be able to dethrone Roman Reigns as Universal Champion.

Many fans believe that, after defeating the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Finn Balor, and others during his reign, the only person who can truly defeat Roman at this point is none other than the Rock himself, which would make for quite the WrestleMania main event if events go as planned.

Roman Reigns used his cousin’s patented move to slam Big E to the mat, but it wasn’t enough to keep the member of the New Day down for long: WWE’s Official Twitter Account shared the colossal moment in which Roman Reigns used his cousin’s patented move to slam Big E to the mat, though it wasn’t enough to keep the member of the New Day down for long:

Unfortunately for Big E, he was unable to defeat Reigns, and Smackdown suffered yet another defeat against Raw.

What did you think of Roman Reigns’ Rock Bottom? Who do you think will be able to defeat the Tribal Chief in the end? Let us know in the comments or reach out to me directly on Twitter @EVComedy to discuss all things comics, anime, and pro wrestling.

The current WWE Survivor Series 2021 card and results are as follows:

