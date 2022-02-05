Rome Flynn Discusses ‘Raising Dion’ and Being a Proud Father on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Rome Flynn of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Talks ‘Raising Dion’ and Being a Proud Father

Delon De Metz is a fan favorite as Zende on The Bold and the Beautiful, but he wasn’t the original actor in the role.

Rome Flynn was the first actor to play “adult Zende.”

Flynn was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his role on the show in 2018.

He’s now in a new role on a new show.

On the hit Netflix show Raising Dion, he plays Tevin.

Rome Flynn discussed his new role on the Netflix series Raising Dion in an interview with POPSUGAR.

On February 1, the second season of the show debuted on Netflix.

a.

Flynn portrays Tevin, Dion’s (Ja’Siah Young) new mentor.

RaisingDionpic.twitter.comkjQqPPGyV4 is coming in hot (hashtag).

He told the publication that he was glad he got the part because roles on shows like The Bold and the Beautiful weren’t exactly family-friendly.

Furthermore, his daughter and nephews would see this family-friendly role on Raising Dion.

“I’ve done a bunch of projects where I’m like, ‘Cool, that’s tailored towards certain genres or groups,’ but never anything that any of my nephews, or even my daughter, could watch,” he said.

“They never watch me in anything, so they’ll be able to watch me in this and I’ll be cool again.”

That is all there is to it.

“All I’m trying to do is keep up with all the little kids in my life.”

In 2011, Zende first appeared on the canvas of The Bold and the Beautiful.

He met his adoptive parents in Africa, where he’d been living since his birth parents died of AIDS. His adoptive parents brought Zende back to the United States, but they all ended up moving to Florida.

In the 2010s, an adult Zende was brought back to the canvas, and this time he was an adult.

Zende returned to Los Angeles to work for his family’s company, Forrester Creations.

His relationship with Nicole Avant was perhaps his most well-known during this time.

The couple had married and moved out of the country at the time of the character’s last departure.

In 2015, Flynn was cast in the role of an adult Zende, which he continued to play until 2017.

His portrayal of the character helped him go down in history.

The year is 2022, and in January of that year,

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.