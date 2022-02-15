Romeo Miller has how many children?

Romeo Miller has how many kids?

In the music and film industries, ROMEO Miller has carved a name for himself.

He recently announced the birth of his first child to cap off his success.

Romeo Miller has only one child as of this writing.

Romeo Miller announced on Instagram on Valentine’s Day, February 2022, that he and his girlfriend, Drew Sangster, had welcomed their first child.

“Meet Baby R!” he captioned a photo of his newborn on Instagram.

Swipe left to see what I’m talking about ha.”

Romeo Millier is a rapper and actor who was born on August 19, 1989, in New Orleans, Los Angeles.

When he signed with No Limit Records, which was previously owned by his father, veteran musician Master P, in the year 2000, he became famous.

My Baby, Romeo’s debut single, was released in 2001.

For two weeks, it was platinum, and it was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as one of the fastest-selling singles.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Romeo Miller has a net worth of around (dollar)5 million.

Despite his steady rise to fame, his father, Master P, played a significant role in bringing him to the attention of the media.

Master P’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)200 million, which is roughly 40 times that of his son, Romeo Miller, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Master P earns money through his work as a rapper and producer.

Aside from his music career, he now makes a fortune in a variety of business ventures.

