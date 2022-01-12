‘Romeo (plus) Juliet’: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Reaction to an Unwanted Kiss During an Auditions: ‘He Pushed Me Away’

How Leonardo DiCaprio Reacted to an Unwanted Kiss From This Actor During an Audition for ‘Romeo (plus) Juliet’: ‘He Pushed Me Away’

When a potential love interest tried to kiss him during an audition, Leonardo DiCaprio reacted angrily.

The actor, who aspired to star alongside DiCaprio in Romeo and Juliet, believed she went too far with her potential co-star.

As a result, she was later embarrassed.

Leonardo DiCaprio was almost cast in a number of films.

Now and Then, a 1995 romantic comedy starring Christina Ricci, was one of those movies.

According to Entertainment Tonight, screenwriter Marlene King revealed the cult classic’s behind-the-scenes secrets.

However, DiCaprio’s role in the film would not be what fans had hoped for.

“The one role that was different at first was Leonardo DiCaprio was going to play the Vietnam vet, but something happened and he had a conflict,” King explained.

Another well-known actor was cast in the part.

“Brendan Fraser was a last-minute replacement for him,” King explained.

“But Brendan did such a good job, so everything worked out.”

But Now and Then wasn’t the only cult classic in which DiCaprio and the cast of The Addams Family were almost cast.

Christina Ricci auditioned for director Baz Luhrmann’s contemporary take on Romeo (plus) Juliet, one of the films that catapulted DiCaprio to superstardom.

Despite the fact that Ricci received an audition, she believes she would not have been hired for the film regardless.

“I really wanted to be in Romeo (plus) Juliet,” Ricci said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (via Too Fab).

No, I wouldn’t have gotten the part anyway, but I did something incredibly adolescent and stupid.”

Ricci quickly claimed that she humiliated herself by attempting to control the situation during an intimate scene.

But it was a gesture that DiCaprio, at the time, did not appreciate.

“Well, in the screen test, I had to kiss him.

I was about 15 or 14 years old at the time.

I didn’t want anyone to know I was afraid to kiss him because I was so nervous.

So I figured, why not? People just do it.

And he pushed me away.

Ricci recalled, “I turned bright red.”

The actor, on the other hand, was adamant that she was the one who made a mistake during the scene.

“Imagine auditioning with a group of people…

