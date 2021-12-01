Ronan Keating, who is emotional, holds his crying wife’s hand and recalls her being paralyzed after a hospital dash.

Storm Keating, Ronan Keating’s wife, fought back tears today as she recalled being temporarily paralyzed after a hospital dash.

Last March, she was diagnosed with cauda equina syndrome, a rare condition characterized by the compression of nerves in the lower back.

“I ended up having emergency back surgery,” Storm, 40, told Loose Women today.

My disc prolapsed, but I persevered.

I was warned that you might need surgery, so I tried everything with a physiotherapist and received steroid injections.

“They were great at first, but after five days I was flat on my back, and they were just masking the pain.”

Ronan claimed that seeing Storm in pain was the scariest experience of his life, and that he called an ambulance.

“I knew she was scared and afraid, but she was so strong,” he said.

“It was the first time in my life that I had to call an ambulance, and I was a complete wreck.”

“I was a jumble.”

Storm was overcome with emotion as she described waking up with no feeling in her lower half of her body and no control over her bowel or bladder.

“On day three, I woke up in the hospital, everything waist down, and I told them everything is numb, my legs, and my bowel,” she explained.

She went on to say that she could have been left “in a wheelchair with nappies” if she hadn’t been in the hospital.

Storm had another operation and said she sobbed in the hospital when she was told it was a success.

However, she still has numbness in her right leg and faces a long road to recovery.

When the surgeon called to inform him of the good news, Ronan said he cried “tears of joy.”

“Pay attention to your body, listen, and if you have something you’re worried about, talk to someone,” he advised Loose Women viewers.

