Ronda Rousey’s Potential WWE Return is Addressed by Stephanie McMahon

Ronda Rousey’s time in WWE was brief, but she left an impression, which has led to speculation about whether she will return to the company and compete again.

Rousey hasn’t appeared in a WWE ring since her WrestleMania 35 match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and she’s had a baby and a lot on her plate since then.

Still, when it comes to big returns, Rousey’s name always comes up, and Stephanie McMahon was asked about Rousey possibly returning to WWE and if she had any details to share during the March of Dimes event.

“There is no official word on her return,” McMahon said, “but she is always welcome to return as long as she stays away from me.”

It’s comforting to know that Rousey’s return is always on the table, and if she and WWE ever decided to make it happen, it would undoubtedly generate buzz and attract viewers.

The WWE landscape has changed dramatically since she left, but there are still many things that remain the same.

Bayley and Becky Lynch have become heels since she left, and Bayley was one of the best heels in WWE before she had surgery due to an injury.

Charlotte Flair is still a heel, and Sasha Banks seems to switch back and forth between heel and babyface.

During her run, Rousey fought all four, but there are now a number of new faces in WWE to contend with.

Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Shotzi Blackheart, and Toni Storm have all joined the Raw and SmackDown rosters since she left, so she’d have plenty of new opponents if she returned.

Rousey isn’t sure if she’s still under contract with WWE, as she revealed during a previous gaming stream when a fan inquired about her status.

“I don’t believe I am [under contract to WWE], but who knows? That’s a legal question,” Ronda said.

“I actually keep in touch with Steph because she’s sweet and we send each other baby pictures,” she said, adding, “I actually keep in touch with Steph because she’s sweet and we send each other baby pictures.”

I haven’t spoken to Triple H since before he had his – I believe he had heart surgery.

“I’m hoping he’s okay.”

Fightful (HT)

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]