Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested for domestic violence, and fans believe the cast is hinting that he will not return.

JERSEY Shore fans believe the cast of the MTV show is hinting that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who took a ‘break’ from filming due to his domestic violence arrest, will not be returning.

After Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared a photo from his son Romeo’s baptism, rumors began to fly.

Ronnie, 36, was conspicuously absent from the photo, which was captioned, “We don’t have friends, we only have family.”

Fans on Reddit questioned Ronnie’s future on the show after seeing the photo on Instagram.

“Yeah, Ronnie’s not part of the fam, officially… it seems,” one commenter wrote.

“Pretty sure it was filmed for the show, so no, no Ron,” another Reddit user commented.

“Ron’s crying in a nearby bathroom,” a third fan joked, alluding to Ronnie’s past behavior on the show.

Since the start of the show, Ronnie has had a difficult time.

Following his arrest, which TMZ first reported on, he claimed he was returning to the MTV show.

The Sun exclusively revealed in September that his Jersey Shore co-stars were not pleased with the news.

Castmates were surprised to learn he planned to resume filming after taking a break to manage his mental health and deal with issues that arose following his arrest for domestic violence, according to a source at the time.

“The cast was not thrilled when they learned the news,” the insider said, “but they feel there is nothing they can do about it now.”

“I feel great, man,” Ronnie told TMZ at the time.

“I quit drinking after four months of sobriety.”

He said he and fiancée Saffire Matos were “living the good life” with Jen Harley’s three-year-old daughter Ariana.

Ronnie stated that he was ready to return to the show and that he was looking forward to seeing his friends again.

“I’ll be right back.”

“I’ll give them what they want, and I’ll see them soon,” he said.

“I’m hoping to be back by the end of season five,” he said.

Outside of the show, Ronnie said he planned to have another reunion with his co-stars, telling TMZ he planned to invite them all to his wedding.

“At the end of the day, we’re family,” he told the publication.

We spent 12 years growing up together.

“They’ll always be family.”

“Ronnie isn’t filming, at least not right now,” a source previously told The Sun.

The cast began filming sporadically two weeks ago, but now they’re all on set at the same time…

