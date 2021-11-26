Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Will Return Before Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Does, According to a ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Theory

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Will Return Before Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola, According to a ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Theory

Fans quickly turned their attention to Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola after Ronnie Ortiz-Magro announced his departure from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to focus on his mental health.

Could Ortiz-Magro’s departure from Jersey Shore, as well as Giancola’s status as a single woman, mean she’ll appear in future episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?

Giancola started posting more Jersey Shore-related content on her TikTok after breaking up with her fiancé Christian Biscardi.

A fan inquired about her involvement in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation since Oritz-Magro left in the comments section of one post.

They wrote (via Reddit): “Please make a surprise [appearance]on Jersey Shore!”

“Come back, we miss [you], Sam,” Giancola said, causing a stir among her fans.

Is this a sign that she’ll return?

In a previous TikTok post from November,

7, Giancola incorporates a sound clip from Jersey Shore’s very first episode.

“A guidette is someone who takes really good care of themselves,” Giancola explains, prompting fans to speculate about her return once more.

Ortiz-Magro announced his departure from the reality show on May 13, 2021.

“After speaking with the MTV team, we have mutually agreed that I will leave the show while seeking medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for far too long,” he wrote in his Instagram Stories.

“Right now, my number one goal is to face my challenges head-on.”

A source close to Ortiz-Magro said he wasn’t ready to go to rehab just yet a few days later.

Ortiz-Magro revealed his return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to TMZ in August of 2021.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro claims to be clean and ready to return to ‘Jersey Shore.’ https:t.coxuCXeZJopI

He told the publication, “I’ve been clean for four months.”

“I’m in great shape,” Ortiz-Magro said, adding that he was in touch with Jersey Shore producers as well.

“Hopefully [I’ll be back] at the end of Season 5.”

All of my fans adore me, and I adore them as well, so I’ll give them exactly what they want.”

Ortiz-Magro’s return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 has yet to be confirmed or denied by MTV.

We can’t see Giancola appearing in new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, based on her initial reasons for not wanting to return for the reboot.

Giancola has pursued other interests since leaving the show, including the ownership of…

