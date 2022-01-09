Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Engagement, Romeo Reign’s Birth, and Angelina Larangeira’s Divorce Lawyer on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Premiere Recap

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Engagement, Romeo Reign’s Birth, and Angelina Larangeira’s Divorce Lawyer in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Premiere Recap

The premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 provided answers to questions that fans had been wondering about for months.

The first episode of season 5 covers everything from Angelina Larangeira’s potential divorce from Chris Larangeira to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s engagement and arrest.

In addition, fans learned about the complications Romeo Reign Sorrentino faced shortly after birth.

Ortiz-Magro revealed to his roommates about his plans to propose to Saffire Matos in the season 5 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Vinny Guadagnino admits, “It’s kind of soon.”

Nonetheless, Ortiz-Magro travels to the east coast to seek permission from Matos’ parents.

But first, he calls the Sorrentinos to inform them of the good news.

“I’m excited for Ron,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said, adding, “I really hope he’s making the right decision, but this could be rushed.” Jenni “JWoww” Farley agreed later, telling cameras, “You can be happy and not rush to the altar.”

The news of Ortiz-Magro’s arrest for domestic violence in April 2021 was displayed midway through the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The Jersey Shore star announced at the time that he would be leaving the show to pursue mental health treatment.

But, according to sources close to Ortiz-Magro, he wasn’t ready for rehab a few days later, and it’s unclear if the show will address this this season.

On May 26, 2021, Mike and Lauren welcomed Romeo Reign into their lives.

Romeo weighed six pounds, eight ounces, and was 19 inches long when he was born, according to the couple’s social media posts.

Lauren had been scheduled for a C-section on May 22, but doctors told her that if the baby flipped, she could have a natural birth.

Lauren, on the other hand, ended up needing a C-section anyway.

Romeo became ill after he was born, despite the fact that their initial announcement did not mention it.

Mike revealed Romeo had a fever in the first episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5.

Mike tells his mother over the phone, “The baby spiked a little bit of a fever out of nowhere.”

He tells the cameras, “Words can’t even describe the gravity of the situation with Baby Romeo.”

Mike, on the other hand, remained a force of positivity for his family.

