Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s mental health break from Season 5 is discussed by the cast of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.’

Many fans have been wondering if and when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will return since his departure from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The cast discussed their roommate while promoting JSFV Season 5.

Here’s what they said about Ortiz-Magro, his mental health, and his departure from the MTV show.

Ortiz-Magro announced in May 2021 that he would be leaving the show to focus on his mental health.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley admitted to Page Six, “I think he handled it the way that he should have by taking his time to get his mental health right [and]go through the process and deal with everything he needed to deal with.”

“We wish him well and hope that he is doing better now than he was before.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi admitted to Page Six that she didn’t have a lot of time to keep in touch with Ortiz-Magro while they were filming season 5.

“When we’re filming, it’s like full-fledged filming,” she explained. “There are no phones, we’re just enjoying the moment.”

“He was aware that we were filming, but I believe he was preoccupied with getting his headspace in order.”

“We respected his decision to step back and focus on mental health because that’s ultimately what matters,” Pauly DelVecchio added.

“I wholeheartedly support his decision to take that step back, and I want to respect that.”

“I don’t know,” Vinny Guadagnino said when asked if Ortiz-Magro’s break from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was beneficial.

We send him our best wishes.

He’s on his own path… and all we can do is hope for the best for him.”

It’s unclear whether Ortiz-Magro will return in the second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 or at all.

Guadagnino mentioned Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s transformation over the years when asked about their castmates’ return, and added that the cast will always be there to support Ortiz-Magro.

“When we’re putting in the work and making these incredible comebacks, we’re always here for each other,” he explained.

“All we can do now is wait and see, and, as I previously stated, wish him well.”

Ortiz-Magro made an appearance in the first episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5, much to the delight of many fans.

With Sorrentino’s help and his family’s support,

