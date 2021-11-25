Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Most Memorable Scenes from ‘Jersey Shore’

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Most Talked About ‘Jersey Shore’ Moments

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s relationship with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is what most Jersey Shore fans think of when they think of him.

Regardless, these are some of Ortiz-Magro’s most well-known Jersey Shore moments, which fans still talk about today.

One of Ortiz-Magro’s most famous Jersey Shore moments also happens to apply to Sammi “Sweetheart.” In the famous Jersey Shore scene, Giancola calls Ortiz-Magro a “stumpy bastard,” and Ortiz-Magro responds by telling Giancola she has a “Fred Flintstone toe.”

“To me, that’s not a joke; it’s personal issues,” Giancola says.

Ortiz-Magro offers to “suck [her]big toe” after noticing how upset she is by his remark.

Ortiz-Magro and Giancola are walking home from the bar in Jersey Shore Season 1 Episode 6 when they are approached on the boardwalk and harassed.

“I knew the guy was looking for a fight, and Sammi was just fueling the fire,” Ortiz-Magro tells the cameras.

The heckler says, “Come at me,” after pushing Giancola and telling her to stop antagonizing. This is when Ortiz-Magro delivers his famous line and starts throwing punches.

Before the cops arrive, security steps in.

For me, it’s a big toe like Fred Flintstone’s. pic.twitter.comR4sTmoaZIE

This scene is still alive and well in the minds of many fans today.

Furthermore, the quote can be found on a variety of Jersey Shore souvenirs.

Ortiz-Magro has some unexplained bleeding from his rear end in Season 3.

“I have no idea why Ronnie is bleeding from his a**,” Giancola tells the cameras before accompanying him to the doctor.

The show cuts from Ortiz-Magro’s rectal exam to Giancola grinning in the waiting room, in true Jersey Shore fashion.

“The way it goes from his uneasy face to Sammi smiling in the waiting room is just perfect editing,” a Reddit user comments.

“The doctor said I messed up my a******,” Ortiz-Magro says later to the cameras. “I pretty much need to control my drinking.”

“Never fall in love at the Jersey shore,” Ortiz-Magro’s casting tape says, but Ortiz-Magro was head over heels in love with Giancola within moments of meeting him.

Ronnie’s only rule was that he should never fall in love at the Jersey Shore https:t.co92dO4VjeKJ

He had some competition at first.

During the first episode, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino expresses interest in Giancola…

