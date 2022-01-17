Ronnie Spector didn’t think she cared enough about artists like Amy Winehouse to inspire them.

Ronnie Spector didn’t believe she cared enough about Amy Winehouse to inspire her.

Ronnie Spector and Amy Winehouse had a lot in common, aside from their music.

They were both larger-than-life artists who wore beehives and wore a lot of eye makeup.

Despite the fact that the two singers were 40 years apart in age, if they had the opportunity to perform together, they would have lit up the stage.

Although they are no longer with us, their legacies continue to live on.

However, few people realize how much their legacy was influenced by one another.

Without Ronnie Spector, Amy Winehouse would not exist, and vice versa.

They had a lot in common and inspired each other.

Despite the fact that Spector and Winehouse never met, they were both inspired by one another.

Throughout her brief career, Winehouse looked up to Spector in general.

Meanwhile, the fact that she’d made a difference in Winehouse’s and others’ lives motivated Spector to keep singing.

Spector didn’t think she mattered to anyone at first.

In 2016, she told Rolling Stone that she didn’t realize she mattered “until people started telling me, ‘You’re amazing.’ Singing was something I loved that was taken away from me.”

And then I want to do it even more.

“Amy Winehouse was fantastic for me because she made me feel as if what I was doing was important.”

The hair, the eye makeup, everything.

Three years before she died, I recorded “Back to Black.”

“I used to make fun of her by saying, ‘She has a beehive, but it’s tilted like the Eiffel Tower,’ but I don’t say that anymore since she passed away because she and I became very close – even if it was only through magazines.”

‘I loved all-girl groups, but my specialty was the Ronettes and Ronnie Spector with the way she wore her hair,’ she’d said.

“Through her interviews, I got messages.”

Her mother now attends every show I do in the United Kingdom. She wrote a book about Amy and gave me a copy.

She wrote a touching and personal inscription about how I was her daughter’s inspiration.

It simply made me feel fantastic.

“And it makes me want to sing even more because what I did back then was important: the hair, the makeup.”

All of the proceeds from Spector’s “Back to Black” cover, according to NME, went to the Daytop Village drug addiction treatment center.

