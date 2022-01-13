Ronnie Spector died at the age of 78, and the cause of death was revealed to be cancer, exactly a year after his ex-husband Phil Spector passed away.

Ronnie Spector died at the age of 78, and the cause of death was revealed to be cancer, exactly a year after his ex-husband Phil Spector died.

RONNIE Spector died at the age of 78, according to her family.

The Ronettes legend was a phenomenal singer best known for hits such as “Be My Baby.”

Spector was the lead singer for the girl group, which had hits like “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” in the early 1960s.

She also married svengali producer Phil Spector in 1968 and endured years of abuse and death threats before escaping their mansion in a barefoot dash with the help of her mother in 1972.

“He was a brilliant producer, but a lousy husband,” Ronnie said when Spector, who was later convicted of murder, died in January 2021 at the age of 81.

Ronnie’s family released a statement yesterday announcing her death, stating that she had a brief battle with cancer but giving no further details.

The Ronettes became friends with The Beatles and toured with The Rolling Stones during their heyday as one of the most popular girl groups of the time.

Estelle Bennett, Spector’s sister, and Nedra Talley, Spector’s cousin, made up the rest of the group.

The claims were made by Ronnie, a member of The Ronettes, in her 1990 autobiography Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness, which was discovered by The Sun.

And Donte, who was born on March 23, 1969, told the Daily Mail that his father was abusive to him and his brothers, describing their relationship as “a thin line between love and hate.”

Spector “locked him and his brothers in their bedrooms with ‘locks on the door,'” he claimed.

Donte claimed he ran away from home when he was ten years old due to years of abuse.

Bennett reportedly forfeited all future record earnings after Spector allegedly threatened her with a “hitman” when the couple divorced in 1974.

Phil Spector died on January 16 of last year from Covid-19 complications, four weeks after testing positive for the bug.

Ronnie previously described how, in 1972, she was forced to flee their home barefoot and with the assistance of her mother.

Phil Spector went “completely insane,” she says, pulling her shoe off and stuffing it into his belt while screaming, “Let’s see how far you get now.”

He then threatened Ronnie, yelling at her that if she even considered divorcing him, he would “destroy” her, according to the book.

Ronnie’s mother then rushed in, screaming and punching Spector as she and Ronnie attempted to flee.

She also revealed that she spent her wedding night in a bathroom hiding…

