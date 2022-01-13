Ronnie Spector has died at the age of 78, exactly a year after her ex-husband Phil died of cancer.

Ronnie Spector has died at the age of 78, exactly a year after her ex-husband Phil Spector died of cancer.

The Ronettes legend was a phenomenal singer best known for hits such as “Be My Baby.”

Spector was the lead singer for the girl group, which formed in the early 1960s and had hits like “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain,” among others.

She also married svengali producer Phil Spector in 1968 and endured years of abuse and death threats before escaping their mansion in a barefoot dash with the help of her mother in 1972.

“He was a brilliant producer, but a lousy husband,” Ronnie said of Spector, who was later convicted of murder, when he died in January 2021 at the age of 81.

Ronnie’s family released a statement yesterday announcing her death, stating that she had a brief battle with cancer but giving no further details.

Elijah Wood, who played Frodo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings films, also paid tribute to the singer.

“Farewell, Ronnie Spector, music legend and icon,” he tweeted.

“I imagine Be My Baby will be played over and over today all over the world.”

“RIP Ronnie Spector,” Kiss bassist Gene Simmons said in tribute to Spector.

“The Ronettes’ iconic voice.

“I was honored to spend time with Ronnie at Aandamp;M Studios, listening to her tell stories from the early days of rock ‘n roll.

Her presence will be felt.”

Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson expressed his sadness over the news, claiming that he had become obsessed with Be My Baby.

He tweeted, “I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and don’t know what to say.”

“I adored her voice, and she was a truly unique individual and a dear friend.

This makes me so sad.

“Ronnie’s spirit and music will live on in perpetuity.”

The Ronettes became friends with The Beatles and toured with The Rolling Stones at the height of their popularity as one of the most popular girl groups of the time.

The remaining members of the group were Spector’s sister Estelle Bennett and cousin Nedra Talley.

