Ronnie Spector, the Ronettes’ lead singer and a ’60s music icon, has passed away at the age of 78.

Ronnie Spector, lead singer of the Ronettes and a 1960s music icon, died at the age of 78.

According to a statement released by her family on Spector’s official website, Spector, who was born Veronica Bennett, died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

“After a brief battle with cancer, our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today.

She was surrounded by her family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan, according to the statement.

“Ronnie had a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face throughout her life.”

Her joyful sound, playful nature, and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard, or saw her, and will be remembered by all who knew, heard, or saw her.

In lieu of flowers, Ronnie requested that donations be made to your local women’s shelter or the American Indian College Fund, according to the statement.

“In the future, we will announce a celebration of Ronnie’s life and music.”

The Ronettes were founded in 1957 by Spector, her sister Estelle Bennett, and their cousin Nedra Talley.

In the 1960s, the group had a string of hits, including “Be My Baby,” “The Best Part of Breakin’ Up,” “Baby I Love You,” and “Walking in the Rain,” among others.

The Ronettes disbanded in 1967, and Spector pursued a solo career, releasing her first solo album, Siren, in 1980, followed by Unfinished Business (1987), Something’s Gonna Happen (2003), The Last of the Rock Stars (2006), and English Heart (2016).

In 1999, she released the EPs She Talks to Rainbows and Best Christmas Ever, and in 2010, she released the EP She Talks to Rainbows.

In 2007, she and the other Ronettes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness, Or, My Life as a Fabulous Ronette, a memoir written by Spector in 1990, chronicled her life in the spotlight.

A24 acquired the life rights to Spector’s memoir in 2020, and Deadline previously reported that a film about her life and the formation of The Ronettes is in the works, with Zendaya cast as the legendary vocalist.

Spector served as a producer on the film as well.

