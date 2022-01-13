Ronnie Spector, the Ronettes’ lead singer, died at the age of 78 after a long battle with cancer.

Ronnie Spector, the Ronettes’ lead singer, died at the age of 78 after a battle with cancer.

On January, the singer’s family issued an emotional statement.

Ronnie, born Veronica Yvette Bennett, died “in the arms of her husband” Jonathan Greenfield, according to a statement released on December 12th.

Her family wrote that “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face.”

“She exuded gratitude and love.”

“All who knew, heard, or saw her will remember her joyful sound, playful nature, and magical presence.”

They requested privacy during this difficult time and said that a celebration of Ronnie’s life and music would be announced later.

The Ronettes, which included Ronnie’s older sister Estelle Bennett and their cousin Nedra Talley, had a string of hit songs in the early-to-mid 1960s, including “Be My Baby,” “Baby, I Love You,” “The Best Part of Breakin’ Up,” and “Walking in the Rain.”

The majority of the band’s music was produced by Phil Spector, who also fronted the band.

They married in 1968 and divorced in 1972.

Ronnie was dubbed “the original bad girl of rock ‘n’ roll” for her sassy attitude and provocative style, which included her trademark beehive and dark eyeliner.

The singer admits in her 1990 memoir, Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness, Or, My Life as a Fabulous Ronette, that she didn’t shy away from using sex appeal to gain attention.

“We didn’t mind being hot at all.”

“We used that as a gimmick,” she wrote.

“When we saw The Shirelles walk on stage in their wide party dresses, we turned around and crammed our bodies into the tightest skirts we could find.”

Then we’d walk out onto the stage and hike them up even higher to show off our legs even more.”

In 2007, the Ronettes were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

