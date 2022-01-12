Ronnie Spector, the Ronettes’ singer who wrote the hit “Be My Baby,” has died at the age of 78.

Ronnie Spector, the Ronettes’ Be My Baby singer, has died at the age of 78.

Ronnie Spector, the singer known for hits like “Be My Baby,” died on Wednesday at the age of 78 after a brief battle with cancer.

The rock’n’roll siren was the frontwoman for the girl group The Ronettes, who had hits like “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain.”

Her family said she had a brief battle with cancer in a statement announcing her death, but no other details were provided.

Ronnie had a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face, according to her family.

“She exuded love and gratitude.”

The Ronettes became friends with The Beatles and toured with The Rolling Stones during their heyday.

Estelle Bennett, Spector’s sister, and Nedra Talley, Spector’s cousin, made up the rest of the group.

