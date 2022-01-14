Ronnie Spector tributes: The Ronettes’ icon dies at the age of 78, one year after his ex-husband Phil, after a cancer battle.

Ronnie Spector tributes: The Ronettes’ icon dies at the age of 78 after a cancer battle – one year after his ex-husband Phil died.

RONNIE Spector died at the age of 78, according to her family.

The Ronettes legend was a phenomenal singer who was best known for hits such as “Be My Baby” all over the world.

Spector was the lead singer for the early 1960s girl group, which had hits like “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain.”

She married svengali producer Phil Spector in 1968 and endured years of abuse and death threats before escaping their mansion in a barefoot dash with the help of her mother in 1972.

“He was a brilliant producer, but a lousy husband,” Ronnie said when Spector, who was later convicted of murder, died in January 2021, at the age of 81.

Ronnie’s family released a statement yesterday announcing her death, stating that she had a brief battle with cancer but providing no other details.

The Ronettes befriended The Beatles and toured with The Rolling Stones during their heyday as one of the most popular girl groups of the time.

The remaining members of the group were Spector’s sister Estelle Bennett and cousin Nedra Talley.

“Ronnie had a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face her entire life,” her family said.

“She exuded love and gratitude.”

Kathy Valentine, the bassist for the Go-Gos, thanked Spector for being “so freaking cool.”

“F*** cancer,” she exclaimed.

“Ronnie Spector, you will be missed.

Thank you for the music and for being such a cool dude.”

“Her joyful sound, playful nature, and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard, or saw her,” the family continued in their statement.

“In lieu of flowers, Ronnie requested that donations be made to the American Indian College Fund or your local women’s shelter.”

“In the future, a celebration of Ronnie’s life and music will be announced.

“At this time, the family politely requests privacy.”

The Ronettes, led by Ronnie Spector and known for their striking looks and powerful voices, were one of the most popular girl groups of the 1960s, touring England with the Rolling Stones and befriending the Beatles.

