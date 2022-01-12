Ronnie Spector’s cause of death is unknown.

Ronnie Spector, a legendary figure from the 1960s, died on January 12, 2022.

Spector was a member of the girl group The Ronettes and had many hits during her career in the 1960s.

Ronnie Spector’s family released a statement on her official website on January 12, 2022, announcing her death.

“Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face,” according to Ronnie’s family.

“She was filled with love and gratitude,” the statement continued.

“In the future, a celebration of Ronnie’s life and music will be announced.”

“At this time, the family respectfully asks for privacy.”

