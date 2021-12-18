Rooney Mara was nervous while filming ‘Nightmare Alley’ because she had a secret that she kept hidden from the public eye.

Guillermo del Toro’s first directorial effort since the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water is Nightmare Alley.

In a psychological crime noir film, he assembles a talented cast.

Rooney Mara, who starred in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, is among the cast.

Mara recently revealed in an interview that a secret she kept from the Nightmare Alley crew made her extremely nervous during one of Bradley Cooper’s scenes.

The story of Stanton Carlisle (Cooper) is followed in Nightmare Alley.

He shows up at a carnival and ends up working there.

Stan becomes more and more involved in the company and its activities.

He has a crush on Molly Cahill (Mara), a talented actress.

Despite the objections of others, their love leads them down a path where they make a living by performing Stan’s mentalist tricks.

The couple meets a mysterious psychiatrist named Dr. one night.

Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett) is a character played by Cate Blanchett.

By duping the rich and powerful Ezra Grindle (Richard Jenkins), Stan sees an opportunity to work with her on his biggest scheme yet.

Molly isn’t fond of the idea, but Stan’s ambition pushes him to go ahead with it because of the potential for a large reward.

He has no idea that the psychiatrist is playing a far riskier game.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are expecting their first child together. https:t.coSVkqoa66GZpic.twitter.comnTzWlFmBT6

Nightmare Alley was recently discussed by Mara and Jenkins on The Boo Crew.

They talked about the bitter cold of filming on location in Toronto, Canada during the winter.

The two actors discussed their experiences working with del Toro and their co-stars in particular.

Mara was asked about filming the mentalist scenes with Cooper on the podcast.

“I wish I could take credit for it,” Mara said, “but Bradley did the majority of the work because I’m just his lovely assistant.”

“But, yeah, shooting those scenes was a lot of fun, despite how smoky it was.”

I’d say we spent about a week shooting in that Copa Room.”

“With all the extras and the smoke,” Mara continued.

I was pregnant at the time, but no one knew, and I was terrified of being in that smoky room.

(Laughter.)

So, that was always on my mind, but it was entertaining to watch the scene unfold.”

Nightmare Alley is not currently available to watch online.

Del Toro’s most recent film is called…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.