Rory Teasley, a TikTok star, died at the age of 28 after an alleged fight over a video game.

According to police, Rory Teasley’s 31-year-old boyfriend, Docquen Jovo Watkins, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in connection with his death.

A rising star in the TikTok community has passed away.

On January, Rory Teasley, a content creator on the social media platform known as @too2pump4tv, was allegedly choked to death.

According to a press release from the Office of the Sheriff Michael J Bouchard in Oakland County, Mich., 6 after an argument with his 10-year-old boyfriend, Docquen Jovo Watkins.

Teasley, 28, and Watkins, 31, allegedly got into a fight while playing Overwatch, a team-based shooter game, at a Pontiac residence, according to police.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly before midnight on a domestic assault report and discovered Teasley unconscious and not breathing, according to the release.

Watkins had called 911 and told officers that his boyfriend was “sleeping” on the couch after the fight, according to authorities.

Teasley was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office, who confirmed to E! News that Teasley died of asphyxia and neck compression, and that his death was ruled a homicide.

In a statement, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said, “We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements.”

“There is never a reason to resort to violence in the face of a disagreement.”

Those who do so will face consequences.”

Watkins was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Jan.

According to the police, the number is nine.

In January, there will be a probable cause conference.

A preliminary examination will be held on January 18, while a final examination will be held on January 18.

number twenty-five

According to online records, he is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail without bond.

Watkins’ lawyer information was not immediately available to E! News.

Teasley had over 220,000 followers on his TikTok account, which featured dance and comedy videos, at the time of his death.

He starred alongside Watkins in a video set to Summer Walker’s “Insane” in December, captioning it, “When We Both Cheated On Eachother With The Same Dude and Fell For Him.”

Teasley’s frequent TikTok collaborator, @NotoriousMoke, took to Instagram to mourn his “gay best friend” following his death.

“I’m speechless and can’t stop crying.”

I really like you…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

TikToker Rory Teasley Dead at 28 After Alleged Fight Over Video Game