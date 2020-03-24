Rosa, Ali, Malcolm, Martin and the others…

American bassist Christian McBride has just released a landmark album: “The Movement Revisited: A Musical Portrait of Four Icons”. If the title of this work can seem majestically enigmatic, its artistic intention is clear.

The purpose of this orchestral suite is to celebrate the great figures of the civil rights movement in the United States in the heart of the 1960s and, in particular, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King, Malcolm X and Mohamed Ali. While the presidential election will arouse, without a doubt, the interest of the planet in 2020, Christian McBride invites to the examination of conscience of his contemporaries. Exciting !

Recorded in September 2013, while Barack Obama was still in the White House, Christian McBride’s album emerged today, during the Trump era, as a warning from an artist attached to freedom of expression, refusing any discrimination. It is true that discovering the words of the great orators of yesteryear, set to music by the will of a seasoned jazzman, looks grossly like the sling of a citizen irritated by the excesses of an omnipotent American administration. However, Christian McBride does not intend to be dictated by his own destiny. He likes to repeat at leisure that he is the master of his choices and his future. “The Movement Revisited” should therefore not be seen as an ad hominem pamphlet, but an invitation to study and learn from history.

The latest album by Christian McBride. Mack Avenue

If we know the great lyrical flights of Martin Luther King and Malcolm X, it is less rare to hear the combative humility of Rosa Parks or the rebellious enthusiasm of Mohamed Ali. Christian McBride has therefore been researching the statements of these precious speakers. He then brought together in the studio a few comedian friends to embody the heroes of yesteryear. Although he was born after the civil rights movement, Christian McBride is passionate about this epic period of the African-American community. Sonia Sanchez (Rosa Parks), Vondie Curtis-Hall (Malcolm X), Dion Graham (Mohamed Ali) and Wendell Pierce (Martin Luther King) therefore followed the conductor’s recommendations to revitalize the voices of legendary characters.

This centerpiece of the American bassist, composer, arranger and producer could not end without a nod to the first black president elected in the United States. The last work on the disc is called “Apotheosis“. She re-enchanted the young speech of the young head of state, November 4, 2008, in Chicago. The hope of a peaceful nation, freed from its racist torments, capable of an examination of conscience, seemed then within reach of Christian McBride masterfully evokes this decisive stage in his album without, however, answering this question which continues to tease the spirits while the great America hesitates between a disheveled conservatism and a democratic start. We bet that “The Movement Revisited: A Musical Portrait of Four Icons” will encourage the young generation to look at the past with interest and will learn constructive lessons for the years to come.

