Rosa Hawkins, of the Dixie Cups, has died at the age of 76. The star of Chapel of Love and Iko Iko died of internal bleeding caused by surgery.

Rosa Hawkins, the singer for CHAPEL of Love and Iko Iko, has died at the age of 76.

The star of the Dixie Cups died on Tuesday at Tampa General Hospital in Florida.

Barbara Hawkins, Rosa’s sister and fellow Dixie Cups star, confirmed her death.

She claimed the star died last week as a result of internal bleeding and other complications following a surgical procedure.

The group was best known for their number one single Chapel of Love, which featured three singers.

Iko Iko, a hit in 1965, was also produced by them.

The women had grown up hearing a traditional New Orleans Mardis Gras Indian chant.

“After her son and me, her grandchildren and nieces and nephews, Rosa’s most important thing was singing,” Barbara said.

“When she was onstage, she was ecstatic.

Because she was doing something she enjoyed, her entire attitude and demeanor changed.”

Barbara continued, “We were wed to the business.”

“We had our quarrels, but our mother instilled in us the importance of never going to bed angry with one another.”

That’s what we did.”

The band hadn’t performed since the outbreak began, but was set to perform at the French Quarter Festival and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival this spring.

The group insists on carrying out Rosa’s wishes.

“She said, ‘I’ll probably go before you, but please don’t stop singing.’ I adore her as much as I adored my mother.

Past tense will never be used.

Barbara declared, “I will always love her.”

Do you have a story you’d like to share with The US Sun team?

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.