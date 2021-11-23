Rosala is praised by Alejandro Rauw: “She’s Perfect” (Exclusive)

Rosala is praised by Alejandro Rauw, who describes her as “perfect.”

The new relationship goals are Rauw Alejandro and Rosala.

The couple made their red carpet debut together earlier this month after becoming Instagram official.

The 28-year-old Puerto Rican singer praised his lady love in an interview with ET’s Denny Directo last week.

“She’s flawless,” says the narrator.

When asked what first drew him to Rosala, Rauw replied, “She’s beautiful,” before going on to discuss the Spanish singer’s most recent Rolling Stone En Espaol cover.

“I’m incredibly proud of you, man.”

She is incredible.

She is deserving of everything that has occurred and continues to occur in her life.

She puts in a lot of effort, and [I’m] a very happy man.”

Rauw, meanwhile, won his first Latin GRAMMY for “Tattoo (Remix)” on Thursday.

On the red carpet, he expressed his gratitude to the Recording Academy for honoring him, saying, “‘Todo de Ti’ was huge this year…I’m blessed.”

He also mentioned Shaquille O’Neal appearing in the hit song’s music video and rollerskating.

“It was a lot of fun.”

“I love that era, the ’80s vibes, the ’70s,” he said.

“As well as trying to do something different for the culture, for the Latin community.”

The Roll Bounce movie is one of my favorites.

As a result of that, I was inspired to add Shaq to the mix.

He annihilated it.

We’re just having a good time.”

After sparking romance rumors in August, Rauw and Rosala made their relationship public in September.

After celebrating Halloween together earlier this month, they shared flirty and PDA-filled photos from their beach vacation.

Meanwhile, the “Malamente” singer congratulated her beau on winning his first Latin GRAMMY by writing, “Oleeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

