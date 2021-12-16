Rosalie Craig on Hex and how it’s shaking up theatre: ‘Why don’t we have more pregnant characters?’

Rosalie Craig on Hex and the future of theatre: ‘Why don’t we have more pregnant characters?’

The actor talks about starring in the National Theatre’s retelling of Sleeping Beauty, being dubbed “Queen of the West End,” and working with Stephen Sondheim.

Rosalie Craig’s poster career is well-documented, and her most recent role appears to be quite different.

She posed for billboards with a glossy blow-dry and scarlet lips in anticipation of her 2018 role in Company.

Meanwhile, she wore a Disney-ready ball gown for The Light Princess in 2013.

She looks decidedly less glamorous in the publicity shots for Hex, the National Theatre’s Sleeping Beauty retelling in which she stars as a fairy: she is bald and dressed in dishwater-grey rags.

It’s designed to look like she’s on stage.

“I have a white face, no hair, and strange feathers coming out of my head.”

“It’s hilarious to my daughter,” she exclaims.

“Don’t hold your breath for a fairy.”

Craig, on the other hand, has surpassed our expectations for quite some time.

She portrayed Bobbie in Company at London’s Gielgud Theatre with such charm and conviction that it was impossible to imagine the role being played by a man again.

She had starred as the naive, supposedly virginal Polly Peachum in The Threepenny Opera while eight months pregnant at the National two years prior.

Her CV reveals that she isn’t one to take things lightly.

From Alecky Blythe’s verbatim musical about the Ipswich murders, London Road, to JM Barrie biopic Finding Neverland when it was tried out at the Leicester Curve, she gravitates towards reimagined classics and risky new work.

This hasn’t stopped her from being dubbed “Queen of the West End.”

“That’s hilarious,” she says, rolling her eyes as we meet during a break in Hex rehearsals.

“When I walk through, I often wear my crown.”

Craig, who turned 40 this year, is witty and fun, admitting, for example, that despite her job, she doesn’t go to see musicals very often: “I don’t go to see musicals very often.”

I’m usually in them, so I don’t go see them.”

Hex – the National’s big Christmas show until performances were canceled this week due to a Covid outbreak – sees.

