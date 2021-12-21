Rose Ayling-Ellis’ Strictly celebrations with Samuel, her rarely seen boyfriend, and Giovanni Pernice, a dancer

When ROSE Ayling-Ellis was announced as the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ final winner on Saturday night, she felt as if she was having an out of body experience.

The ‘EastEnders’ actress and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice won the glitterball trophy over John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, and Rose admits she couldn’t believe it when she found out she was the 2021 champion.

“I was so shocked,” she told The Guardian.

It felt like I was out of my body for a brief period of time.

“We had a party.

“There was dancing and a little prosecco.”

Rose, 27, thanked Giovanni, 31, for all of his help throughout the series, praising him for his patience in teaching her how to dance and for adapting his methods to accommodate her hearing loss.

“Giovanni has been incredible,” the actress, who has been deaf since childhood, said.

“He really backs me up in every step – and I mean every step: even when I’m working alone, he’s giving me timing off-camera.”

“There are many highs and lows, and some dances are more difficult than others.”

Giovanni, on the other hand, is an excellent teacher who has adapted to my learning style rather than forcing me to learn in his.”

Rose admits the entire ‘Strictly’ experience has been “life-changing,” and she hopes her win shows that “deaf people can do anything.” She was able to stream music directly to her hearing aids during rehearsals.

“It’s changed my life,” she stated.

I try not to dwell too much on the fact that it will end because it makes me sad.

“I’m more self-assured now.”

I was very shy the first week, but now I am able to be myself, and I am much more at ease in my own skin.

‘Everyone is going to expect a deaf person to dance horribly,’ I thought the first week.

“However, I definitely disproved a lot of people…

What matters most is breaking down barriers and demonstrating that deaf people can achieve anything.

That is something I believe I have accomplished.”

Samuel Arnold, Rose’s rarely seen boyfriend, made his studio debut over the weekend, beaming with pride as he supported his soap star love.

As Rose was crowned the winner of the 2021 series, Sam jumped for joy, and Giovanni became the first deaf person to win.

The EastEnders actress has kept her personal life private, which could explain why Sam did not appear in the Blackpool studio before the final.

or send an email to [email protected]

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.