Roselyn Sanchez is how much older than her husband Eric Winter?

Eric Winter, a fellow actor, has been married to Roselyn Sanchez since 2008.

Many of the couple’s fans are aware that they have two children together, but few are aware of their path to parenthood.

Here's more on their relationship, as well as how old the Fantasy Island star is in comparison to her husband.

Roselyn Milagros Sanchez Rodriguez was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on April 2, 1973, to Olga Rodriguez and Efran Sanchez.

She is the youngest of four children and the only child of her parents.

Sanchez has always enjoyed singing, dancing, and acting since he was a child.

She was a model on the variety show Que Vacilon! in the mid-’90s and won Miss Puerto Rico Petite in 1993 before going on to win Miss American Petite in 1994.

Sanchez landed the role of undercover agent Isabella Molina in the 2001 action comedy Rush Hour 2, starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, after a few minor roles in films.

Act of Valor, Without a Trace, and Devious Maids are just a few of the films and television shows in which she has appeared.

Before Winter and I walked down the aisle in November,

Sanchez married Gary Stretch, a British boxer, on March 29, 2008.

Winter was born on July 17, 1976, just outside of Los Angeles, making him three years older than Sanchez.

Winter attended UCLA and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology before deciding to pursue a career in acting.

He has previously appeared in shows such as The Mentalist and Witches of East End, and he is currently starring in The Rookie as Sergeant Tim Bradford.

Winter had been married to Allison Ford before she met Sanchez.

The age gap between Sanchez and Winter’s two children, who are five years apart, is one that they both enjoy.

The couple told Us Weekly how the age gap between their daughter, Sebella, and their son, Dylan, has helped them.

Sebella, after Dylan was born, was described by Winter as “very helpful.”

“She wants to give him a bath and feed him.

She aspires to be involved in every aspect of her life.”

Sanchez told the publication that she “always dreamed” of having children with her husband.

“But it didn’t work out that way,” Sanchez explained, adding, “Now that we’re experiencing it this way, he’s like her little toy, her little doll.”

“It’s incredible.”

Winter has arrived today, and…

