Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham’s Relationship Through the Years

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham’s Relationship Over Time

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have been together for over a decade and have quietly started a family together.

The model and action star met at a London party in 2009, and two years later, they made their relationship public.

The fact that they are 20 years apart in age may raise some eyebrows.

Statham was born on July 27, 1967, and the Mad Max: Fury Road actress was born in April of 1987.

Huntington-Whiteley, on the other hand, told Instagram followers in an April 2020 Q&A that the gap didn’t bother her.

She once wrote, “Age is nothing more than a number!”

Huntington-Whiteley admitted in 2015 that her romance with the Italian Job actor was better than any of her previous relationships.

“We’re best friends,” the Transformers: Dark of the Moon star said at the time to Self magazine.

“Every day he makes me laugh.”

It’s almost as if I’ve never had a proper boyfriend!”

She also stated that marriage was not her or Statham’s top priority.

“There’s a lot of pressure to get married for any couple who’s been together for a long time,” she said.

“I believe in marriage, but being in a happy relationship is much more important to me… [Kids are] something that will be more realistic in the near future.”

That didn’t stop the star of the Fast and Furious franchise from proposing to his girlfriend on one knee.

The couple announced their engagement at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards, but they have yet to marry.

Baby came before marriage, just as the founder of Rose Inc. predicted.

She gave birth to son Jack Oscar on June 24, 2017, and more than a year later, she said her wedding plans were still on hold.

“I think the time will come,” she said of her October 2018 wedding to Extra.

“We’d been so focused on our work for so long when Jack showed up.

We definitely talk about it, and we’re looking forward to it, but it’s not a high priority for us right now because we’re so happy.

… I think it’ll be more fun once the baby is a little older and can participate in the wedding.”

The couple welcomed their second child into the world.

