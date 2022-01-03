Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Rare Photos of Her and Jason Statham’s Son While She’s Pregnant

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who is expecting her first child with Jason Statham, has shared some rare photos of herself and her child.

As she and Jason Statham prepare to welcome their second child, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley spent some quality time with her four-year-old son, Jack.

Take a look at how the family welcomed the new year.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s and Jason Statham’s mini-me is growing up quickly (but not so quickly).

On January 1st,

3, the 34-year-old supermodel showed fans how she and her family rang in the new year with a series of photos showing Jack, her 4-year-old son with the Hobbs andamp; Shaw star, having fun in the outdoors.

Several of the photos, which were posted to Rosie’s Instagram account, showed the tiny tot wrapped up in a puffy coat and looking out through binoculars at a foggy field.

Little Jack was seen looking out the window of a helicopter in another adorable photo.

In the caption, Rosie wrote, “Here’s to you, 2022!”

“A very happy new year to all!”

In the coming year, Rosie has a lot to look forward to.

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress is expecting her second child with Jason, 54, in addition to making more memories with Jack.

In August, the soon-to-be mother of two announced her pregnancy by posting a series of selfies showing off her growing baby bump.

“Taaa daaah!! (hashtag)round2,” she wrote at the time.

Rosie has been documenting her growing belly—and her superchic maternity style—on social media since then.

On the 12th of December,

“Bump n’ go,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow of some of her winter outfits.

Rosie and Jason first met in 2009 at a party in London.

In 2016, while walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes, the couple announced their engagement.

Although Rosie has previously stated that marriage is “not a huge priority” for her and her husband, she told fans in an Instagram Qandamp;A in 2020 that she “would love” to grow her family.

“We are fortunate enough to be enjoying lots of family time together at the moment,” the Rose Inc founder added.

