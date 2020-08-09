Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wows in sexy undies as she teams up with Kylie Jenner for new show

ROSIE Huntington-Whiteley certainly has a lot on the glow lately.

The British supermodel, 33, looked incredible in shiny undies for her latest sexy photoshoot.

She also brushed up on make-up tips, chatting with cosmetics tycoon and Kardashians TV star Kylie Jenner, 22.

The pair join forces on new show About Face, which sees Rosie as executive producer.

The six-part series focusing on the multi-billion pound beauty industry will air next week on streaming platform Quibi.

The star opened up last month about how she’s coping in lockdown with husband Jason Statham, 52, and two-year-old Jack.

Writing in her new Distancing Diary on her Rosie Inc. blog, she explained: “I spend my time trying to figure out how to entertain a 2-year-old indoors, which is a real challenge, I must say.

“I’m also cooking a lot more, which may or may not be a good thing for those who have to eat it!”

She continued: “I’m cooking recipes from Jamie Oliver’s Five Ingredients cookbook because a) they use less ingredients, so less trips to the supermarket and b) they are quick and easy.”

