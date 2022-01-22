Roundhouse, Emeli Sandé, review: A stirring performance of raw emotion

Sande’s songs are gaining new vigour after being stripped of their pop bombast.

Emeli Sandé’s intimate solo show for the venue’s In the Round Festival has a sense of new beginnings.

The Scottish soprano is alone at the piano against a minimalist backdrop, bathed in a golden glow as she performs her new single “Brighter Days,” an ode to renewal in the face of adversity.

It’s ostensibly about collective action, but it’s also an allegory for Sandé’s most recent phase of his career.

It’s been ten years since her debut album, Our Version of Events, made her a household name, breaking records set by The Beatles and making her an omnipresent figure in pop culture – performing at the White House, singing at the 2012 Olympics, and collaborating with Rihanna and Alicia Keys, to name a few examples.

Her fortunes, however, have changed dramatically over the last decade (her most recent album, Real Life, was a commercial flop).

If there’s a charge that Sandé’s gospel soul oeuvre is too safe – that her dazzling voice, which ranges from powerful tremor to falsetto, is required to carry the less arresting moments – that charge is dispelled, at least tonight, by hearing songs in their infancy.

Sande’s songs take on renewed vigour stripped of their pop bombast, and some even reveal new meanings: on last year’s Jaykae duet “Look What You’ve Done,” a lovestruck tale on record, Sande sounds more accusatory than besotted, befitting the intimacy.

Sandé is a warm host and easy-going raconteur, dressed elegantly in flowing white and glittery gown (“a posh dress for a posh night”).

It gives her a powerful jolt against type when she summons anger.

The middle eight of “Hurts” is turned into something threatening, and “Another One,” a response to the Black Lives Matter movement, is an excellent new song.

The agony and frustration of injustice are palpable, as is a memorable refrain reminding everyone that “we are human beings.”

The breakthrough songs “Next To Me” and “Read All About It” are well received, and as the evening progresses, you begin to notice how the themes that run through Sandé’s work – love, friendship, and empowerment – resonate with the pop landscape of 2022.

Those brighter days, for Sande, may be upon her once more.

