Roy Horn from Siegfried Roy dies of coronavirus at the age of 75

Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn, whose collaboration with Siegfried Fischbacher created the well-known animal training and magic duo Siegfried & Roy, died of the consequences of COVID-19 Friday in Las Vegas. He was 75 years old.

Horn announced on April 28 that it had tested positive for coronavirus.

“Today the world lost one of the greatest of magic, but I lost my best friend,” said Siegfried in a statement. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I would change the world together. There could be no Siegfried without Roy and no Roy without Siegfried.

“Roy has been a fighter all his life, even in the past few days. I sincerely thank the team of doctors, nurses and Mountain View Hospital staff who heroically worked against this insidious virus that ultimately killed Roy. “

Horn was born in Nordenham, had a lifelong love of animals and adopted a cheetah, Chico, early on.

He met the magician Siegfried when he worked as a steward on a cruise ship. Horn asked Siegfried if he could make a cheetah disappear without knowing that Horn had smuggled his cheetah on board. Siegfried said: “Anything is possible in magic”, although they were allegedly fired from the ship.

Siegfried and Roy started performing with tigers in Europe and were discovered when they performed in Paris. They began performing in 1967 in Las Vegas in revues like “Hallelujah Hollywood” and “Lido de Paris”.

Her lavish appearance at the Mirage started in 1989 and lasted 14 years. They were sold out every night in the then largest theater in Las Vegas. The Mirage Hotel also houses the secret garden of the Siegfried & Roy animal attraction.

The law included more than 55 white tigers, white lions, leopards, jaguars and an elephant that appeared and disappeared.

Horn had to stop performing in 2003 when his white tiger Mantecore bit his neck and pulled him off the stage. His spine was severed and he suffered serious injuries; He later said he thought the tiger was trying to save him after suffering a stroke on stage.

He had to relearn how to speak and walk, and was eventually able to travel and perform at events. The duo retired in 2010.

A 2004 animated TV show, “Father of Pride”, was based on her plot, but was canceled after a season.

“It was Roy’s whole life opposing the opportunities,” added Siegfried. “He grew up with very little and became famous all over the world for his skill, flair and lifelong commitment to animal welfare. He had a strength and will be different from anyone I have ever known. “

He is survived by a brother, Werner.

Donations can be made to the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Brain Health Center or the COVID-19 Response, Help, and Recovery Task Force in Nevada.

