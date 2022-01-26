Roy Rifkind, the founder of Spring Records and the agent for Millie Jackson and Joe Simon, has died at the age of 94.

Roy Rifkind died in his Boca Raton, Florida home on Monday.

According to Billboard, he and his sister Julie ran Spring Records for decades, a powerful R&B label.

Millie Jackson and Joe Simon are two big names they signed.

They’re also credited with charting one of the first hip-hop singles, Fatback’s “King Tim III (Personality Jock)” from 1979, according to the magazine.

